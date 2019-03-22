×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Becky G Can't Stop, Won't Stop on New Song 'Green Light Go' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Museums Are Rejecting Donations From the Sackler Family

It’s the latest museum to take a stand against the family, which is accused of helping to perpetuate the opioid crisis

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
A sign with some names of the Sackler family is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Jan 2019

The Sackler family has given millions of dollars to museums in the U.S. and Britain.

Seth Wenig/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the Tate became the latest institution to reject any further donations from the Sackler family, the controversial owner of Purdue Pharmaceuticals, which is alleged to have played a major role in driving the opioid crisis.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Tate wrote: “The Sackler family has given generously to Tate in the past, as they have to a large number of U.K. arts institutions. We do not intend to remove references to this historic philanthropy. However, in the present circumstances we do not think it right to seek or accept further donations from the Sacklers.”

The Tate is not the first museum to reject donations from the Sackler family. On Wednesday, the National Portrait Gallery in Britain and the Sackler family announced in a joint statement that they would not be moving forward with a donation of about $1.3 million.

“It has become evident that recent reporting of allegations made against Sackler family members may cause this new donation to deflect the National Portrait Gallery from its important work,” a Sackler family spokesperson said in the statement, while adding that the family “vigorously denied” allegations it had played a role in perpetuating the opioid crisis.

The Sackler family is a major donor to art organizations, with museums and wings all over the world bearing the Sackler name, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Louvre. The Tate, which operates four galleries in Britain, has accepted about 4 million pounds, or more than $5 million, from the Sackler family in the past, according to BBC News.

Yet many museums are currently reexamining their relationship with the Sackler family following a series of lawsuits accusing the family of aggressively marketing OxyContin, a powerful opioid, without disclosing the risks. The latest lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office alleges that the Sackler family made $4 billion in opioid profits between 2008 and 2018.

Related

This photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care systemChildren Of Opioids Q And A, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2017
Could CDC Guidelines Be Driving Some Opioid Patients to Suicide?
Illinois Begins Radical New Program to Swap Opioids for Pot

In January, a spokesperson for the Met announced that it would be conducting a “further review” of its relationship with the Sacklers and other donors. “The Sackler family has been connected with The Met for more than a half century. The family is a large extended group and their support of The Met began decades before the opioid crisis,” the spokesperson said. “The Met is currently engaging in a further review of our detailed gift acceptance policies, and we will have more to report in due course.”

Every day, more than 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose, according to data from the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad