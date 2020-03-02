 Hillary Clinton to Headline SXSW Conversations About America's Future - Rolling Stone
Hillary Clinton, Gretchen Carlson to Headline SXSW’s Conversations About America’s Future 2020

Adam Schiff, Rahm Emanuel, Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang also among speakers

hillary clinton Gretchen Carlson

Hillary Clinton, Gretchen Carlson, Rahm Emanuel, Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang will headline SXSW's Conversations About America's Future.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock; David Heerde/Shutterstock

South by Southwest will be held March 13th through 22nd this year, and in addition to the festival’s usual music, arts and technology showcases, it will hold a two-day series of live interviews titled Conversations About America’s Future, in partnership with the Texas Tribune.

Headliners for the series include Hillary Clinton (in conversation with MSNBC political analyst Joy Reid), U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (in conversation with NBC correspondent Kasie Hunt), former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel (in conversation with Recode editor-at-large Kara Swisher) and former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson (in conversation with Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry). Other speakers include former Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Yang, New York magazine’s Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi and U.S. Representative Will Hurd.

“The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens,” SXSW chief programming officer Hugh Forrest said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have a young, diverse and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation.”

Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, added, “There’s no more important time to be talking about big ideas than in the middle of the biggest political year. There’s no better place to do it than on the biggest stage — and that’s SXSW. This is going to be amazing.”

