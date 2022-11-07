Suspect in Homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark Apparently Dropped Five Songs to Soundcloud After Murders

The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Ross was detained in early October for the double homicide of the two North Carolina teens. Ross is officially being tried as an adult, meaning that his case, which was previously sealed, is now open to the public.

Five new songs were posted on what appears to be Ross’ Soundcloud — under the name Mi$tr3 — on Sept. 19, the day after Woods and Clark were found murdered on an Orange County trail. (The account was discovered by local blog NC Beat.) The song “Glass” mentioned lining up “headshots,” while in “In Th3 Akron I Trust” Ross mentions that he has “shit I can’t talk about/I cannot discuss.” And in “Th3 D3vil Is R3al,” he raps about waking up feeling like a demon. The Soundcloud is riddled with comments from users alleging that he was rapping about the deaths. However, Ross has tracks going back years with similar themes. When contacted via Instagram about Ross, one of his friends and followers told Rolling Stone: “He’s a good artist on the rise. That’s all I know.”

Woods and Clark were found murdered in mid-September, but scant information was released to the public — even after Ross was arrested, as he’s a minor. “We can’t find [Devin’s] phone, we don’t know where his backpack is,” Clark’s uncle, Joe Concepcion Jr., told Rolling Stone. “We don’t know nothing. We didn’t even have an open funeral. They had to put the pieces together.”

Mallory Thornton, the mother of one of Woods’ friends, says that her child and her friends were scared to go to school due to the lack of public information on the case. “These children are literally fighting over this case,” she told Rolling Stone. “[Sherriff Blackwood should] come out and look these children in the face and say, ‘Hey, I understand what you’re saying, but I’m not at liberty to say certain things about the case, I just want to reassure you that you’re safe.’”