Police Arrest Suspect In Idaho Student Slayings

A suspect believed to be involved in the November murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect has been identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28. Kohberger appears to be a criminology student at Washington State University. He is currently being held in police custody and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility/AP

The students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho on the morning of Nov. 13. All four were active members of the University of Idaho’s Greek life. No suspects were originally named in the case and authorities could not find a murder weapon, but the Moscow Police Department labeled the case as an ongoing homicide investigation, eventually asking the public’s help in identifying a white sedan they believed to be related to the killings.

“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” the department wrote in a statement.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said he was heartbroken by the students’ deaths, saying “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances. No one feels that loss more than their families and friends.” A spokesperson for the University did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment Friday.

The news comes after weeks of intense online speculation on potential suspects behind the murders. One University of Idaho professor, Rebecca Scofield, is even suing a self-proclaimed sleuth on TikTok, Ashley Guillard, who has accused the professor multiple times of murdering the students and has said her evidence is in tarot cards.

“Although the news is preliminary, reports that a suspect in the tragic murders of four University of Idaho students has been arrested begins to provide relief to the Moscow community and begins to provide answers for the students’ grieving families,” a lawyer for Scofield tells Rolling Stone Friday. “Professor Scofield’s thoughts are with the families and with the hard-working team of law enforcement officers who brought their investigation to this critical point.” Trending Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor in New Lawsuit Over a Decades-Old Claim Breaking Down Andrew Tate's Batshit Greta Thunberg Response Video Men's Rights Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate Detained in Romania on Suspicion of Human Trafficking ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Babylon’ Have Broken People’s Brains

Guillard did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Police have not yet confirmed the suspect’s name or released any motive but have scheduled a press conference at 1 p.m. MST, where they plan to announce updates.