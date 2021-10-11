DC Comics’ Newest Superman Is Bisexual

In the upcoming November 9th issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El, Clark Kent’s son, Jon Kent, comes out as bisexual, adding to his still-unfolding character narrative in the DC Comics story.

Tom Taylor, who wrote the issue, said in a statement: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea.”

Jon Kent is the latest DC figure to join the franchise’s roster of LGBTQ characters, following Tim Drake’s Robin from Batman: Urban Legends, who also came out as bisexual. Similar to the story of Clark and Lois, Jon Kent’s love interest is the reporter Jay Nakamura, who he met in college.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee shared in a statement. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling, and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

In the current comics, Jon Kent takes on the role of Superman of Earth in place of his father. The exploration of his identity as a character has further allowed him to carve out an individual storyline distinct from that of his predecessor.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more,” said Taylor. “Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”