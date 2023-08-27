Live
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Streamy 2023

Streamy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

A full recap of who won the internet's biggest awards night
Streamy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List
Dylan Mulvaney Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The Streamy Awards, which celebrates the achievements and successes of online media, returned to Los Angeles this year on Sunday, Aug. 27. While the award show began in 2009 to recognize web series, it’s now branched out to encompass creators across platforms and continues to honor digital creators in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food and gaming

The annual awards show delivered a star-studded lineup for its 13th ceremony, and included included presenters Dylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc. Seven-time Streamy-winner MatPat, who is best known for creating the award-winning YouTube channel The Game Theorists, hosted the evening.

In addition to major voices in the creator sphere like Amelia Dimoldenberg of Chicken Shop DateTikTok star Chris Olsen, and makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira, the show also nominated newcomers to the scene: including food connoisseur Keith Lee and one TikTok’s favorite new comedians, Jake Shane. (Disclosure: Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Streamys, is owned by Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)

The 2023 Streamys was also the first year the award show presented the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award, which recognized the top songs that dominated social platforms. (Disclosure: Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Streamys, is owned by Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)

“I’m immensely proud to be a part of the Streamys this year,” said MatPat prior to awards night. “Right now, we’re at an inflection point for the industry, so we’ve designed this year’s show to embody all the wild and weird moments that have defined the last fifteen years of digital content. It’s both a time of nostalgia as well as looking ahead to the future, and as a result, this year’s show will have something for everyone…a Greatest Hits of Online Video, if you will.” 

Editor’s picks

Special Report: Future of Music 2023

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Check below for the full list of winners (in bold).

Creator of the Year

  • Airrack
  • Alix Earle
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Jay Shetty
  • JiDion
  • Logan Paul
  • Mikayla Nogueira
  • MrBeast
  • Ryan Trahan
  • Zach King

Show of the Year​

  • AMP 
  • BRYCE, Brandon Rogers 
  • Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare
  • Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Hot Ones, First We Feast
  • I spent a day with, Anthony Padilla
  • RDCWorld 
  • Sam and Colby 
  • UNHhhh, WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR      ​

  • Emiru 
  • HasanAbi 
  • Ironmouse 
  • IShowSpeed 
  • Kai Cenat 
  • Ludwig 
  • Quackity 
  • tarik 
  • Valkyrae 
  • xQc 

INTERNATIONAL

  • Enaldinho (Brazil)
  • Gaules (Brazil) 
  • ibai (Spain) 
  • Khaby Lame (Italy)
  • Mikecrack (Spain) 

Short Form     ​

  • the cheeky boyos
  • Chris Olsen 
  • Connor Price 
  • Elyse Myers 
  • Rich Black Guy 

Breakout Creator

  • Alix Earle 
  • Drew Afualo 
  • Dylan Mulvaney 
  • Jake Shane, @octopusslover8
  • Keith Lee 

Breakout Streamer

  • Agent00
  • ExtraEmily
  • Fanum
  • filian
  • Shylily

COLLABORATION

  • albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
  • Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
  • Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
  • Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
  • MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Related

He Redefined Internet Fandom — and Created a YouTube Empire

DeSantis Wants to Sue Bud Light's Parent Company Over Effects of Boycott He Promoted

Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Her Silence on Bud Light Controversy

  • Beast Philanthropy
  • DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Invisible People
  • jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
  • MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT    ​

  • BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
  • CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
  • Feastables • MrBeast
  • POPFLEX • Blogilates
  • PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover      ​

  • Hailey Rhode Bieber
  • Jonas Brothers 
  • Kate Hudson 
  • Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
  • Paris Hilton 

First Person   ​

  • Airrack
  • BENOFTHEWEEK 
  • Danny Duncan 
  • Ryan Trahan 
  • Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting

  • HasanAbi
  • Kai Cenat
  • Quackity
  • xQc
  • YourRAGE 

Variety Streamer  ​

  • Emiru 
  • IShowSpeed 
  • LIRIK 
  • Ludwig
  • Valkyrae

VTUBER

  • filian
  • Gawr Gura
  • Ironmouse
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Shxtou

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year  

  • Area Codes • Kaliii 
  • Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
  • GOATED. • Armani White
  • Here With Me • d4vd 
  • In Ha Mood • Ice Spice 
  • Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
  • Players • Coi Leray 
  • Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
  • Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras 
  • What It Is • Doechii 

Podcast ​

  • Call Her Daddy
  • H3 Podcast
  • IMPAULSIVE
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  • The Yard

Scripted Series

  • BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 
  • Dhar Mann
  • The Game Theorists 
  • Ginormo! • Steven He 
  • RDCWorld

Unscripted Series  ​

  • Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
  • Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Hot Ones • First We Feast 
  • I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
  • Sam and Colby 

Animated

  • Haminations
  • HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop 
  • Jaiden Animations
  • The Land of Boggs 
  • MeatCanyon

Beauty

  • Brad Mondo
  • colleen.makeupp 
  • Mikayla Nogueira
  • MissDarcei
  • NikkieTutorials

Comedy  ​

  • DeMarcus Shawn 
  • Kris Collins 
  • Lucas Lopez 
  • The McFarlands 
  • RDCWorld 

Commentary  ​

  • Chad Chad 
  • D’Angelo Wallace 
  • Danny Gonzalez 
  • Kurtis Conner 
  • penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

  • iiTzTimmy
  • Scump 
  • tarik
  • TenZ
  • Typical Gamer 

Dance     ​

  • Cale Brown 
  • Enola Bedard
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Merrick Hanna
  • yoolwxnder 

Fashion and Style  ​

  • Gunnar Deatherage
  • Kenz Lawrén
  • Max Alexander 
  • Mina Le
  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Alexis Nikole 
  • Chef Reactions 
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Nick DiGiovanni
  • Nigel Ng 

Gamer     ​

  • Aphmau
  • Caylus 
  • Dream
  • Markiplier
  • TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

  • Austen Alexander
  • Doctor Mike
  • Dr Julie
  • HealthyGamerGG 
  • LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family

  • Brittikitty 
  • Gracie’s Corner 
  • Ms Rachel 
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Recess Therapy 

Learning and Education ​

  • Big Weird World
  • Colin and Samir
  • TierZoo
  • Tom Scott
  • Veritasium

Lifestyle  

  • AMP 
  • Bretman Rock 
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Kara and Nate
  • Sofia Richie Grainge 

News

  • Brian Tyler Cohen
  • Gay News • Josh Helfgott
  • HasanAbi
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • Task & Purpose 

Science and Engineering​

  • Allen Pan 
  • Hacksmith Industries 
  • I did a thing
  • Mark Rober
  • techjoyce

Sports    ​

  • Deestroying
  • Duke Dennis 
  • Good Good Golf
  • Jesser
  • Olivia Dunne 

Technology  ​

  • iJustine
  • Linus Tech Tips
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mrwhosetheboss
  • Supercar Blondie 

Cinematography  ​

  • Ashley Xu
  • Cole Walliser 
  • Lyrical Lemonade
  • Recider 
  • Will Freeark 

Editing   ​

Trending

  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Jet Lag: The Game 
  • Kelly Wakasa 
  • Savanah Moss 
  • Yes Theory 

Visual and Special Effects

  • Buttered Side Down
  • Corridor Crew
  • Justin Yi 
  • SoKrispyMedia
  • Zach King

Writing   ​                           ​

  • CalebCity 
  • Dami Lee 
  • Josh Zilberberg 
  • Leo González
  • Petey

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Hersha Parady, 'Little House on the Prairie' Actress, Dies at 78

What the Hell Is Going On in Scooter Braun’s Empire?

Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Sexuality After Raven-Symoné Says She Gives Off "Lesbian Vibes"

Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Seething With Fury’ After Donald Broke This Family-Oriented Promise

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad