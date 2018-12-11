Stormy Daniels Must Pay Trump $293,000 in Legal Fees, Judge Says

Stormy Daniels must pay Donald Trump $293,052.33 in attorneys’ fees, a federal judge decided on Tuesday. The ruling, which comes from U.S. District Judge James Otero, follows his dismissal of her defamation suit against Trump this past October, according to The Hill.

“Now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” the president tweeted. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

But the victory is only partial for Trump, whose lawyers had requested more than they’re getting. Otero said that the president’s attorneys spent an “excessive” amount of time on the case and decided to reduce the figure she owed.

The Hill reports that Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, called the decision “a total victory for the President and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case.”

“Harder and Trump deserve each other because they are both dishonest,” Daniel’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, tells Rolling Stone. “They received less than one half what they asked for because the request was gross and excessive. Stormy will never [have] to pay a dime because they owe her over $1 million in attorney’s fees and costs from the main NDA case, especially in light of Cohen’s guilty plea to a felony.”

A rep for Trump did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Daniels sued Trump this year, claiming that a tweet he’d sent in April had defamed her. The Commander in Chief had made fun of her reports that a man had intimidated her in 2011 into keeping quiet about her alleged affair with the president. Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney, then circulated a sketch of the man whom Daniels said threatened her. Trump juxtaposed it with a picture of the porn star’s ex-husband and suggested that they were the same.

In his ruling against Daniels in October, Judge Otero wrote, “The Court agrees with Mr. Trump’s argument because the tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States.” Moreover, he said it was protected by the First Amendment.

Daniels still has a pending lawsuit against Trump and the president’s “fixer,” attorney Michael Cohen, to end an NDA related to her supposed 2006 affair with the president.

In recent weeks, a rift has seemed to grow between Daniels and Avenatti. She released a statement in late November claiming that he had filed the defamation suit without her permission and had hidden crowdfunding efforts in her name from her. “He has spoken on my behalf without my approval,” she said. “He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defense fund was being spent. Now he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign using my face and name without my permission and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said.”

“I am and have always been Stormy’s biggest champion,” Avenatti replied. “I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her. I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that.”