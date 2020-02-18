Steve Martin and Martin Short Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment on the road this summer.

The 15-date amphitheater trek, the follow-up to the comedians’ An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and A Very Stupid Conversation tours, begins July 17th in Irvine, California, and moves eastward before concluding September 19th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martin’s bluegrass outfit the Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at select dates, as will former Late Show With David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer, current Jimmy Kimmel Live! pianist Jeff Babko, Della Mae and Alison Brown.

“There are few people that I truly admire and Steve Martin is very close to being one of them,” Short said in a statement. Martin added: “Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other.”

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century,” organizers promise. “Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.”

Tickets for the Three Amigos co-stars’ tour go on sale to the general public on February 21st.

Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour Dates

July 17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

July 19 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre*

July 29 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center**

July 31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**

August 1 & 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap**

August 27 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre**

August 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 29 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC**

September 11 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre***

September 12 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island***

September 13 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts***

September 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater***

September 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre***

*Jeff Babko and Steep Canyon Rangers

**Paul Shaffer and Steep Canyon Rangers

***Paul Shaffer and special guest (to be announced)

****Paul Shaffer and Della Mae with Alison Brown