Stephen Sondheim’s Death: Stars Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend

Following the news of Stephen Sondheim’s death on Friday, there was an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media dedicated to the musical theater icon.

Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, died at the age of 91 at his Connecticut home, according to The New York Times. He penned lyrics for musicals like West Side Story and Gypsy and wrote the words and music to Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and more.

Just a few weeks ago, a revival of his musical Company returned to Broadway after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Steven Spielberg’s new take on West Side Story is due next month.

“Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics!” wrote icon Barbra Streisand on Twitter. “May he Rest In Peace.”

Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters tweeted that she was “so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim,” adding “thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.”

Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in Sondheim’s musical Sunday in the Park with George, wrote on Instagram that he was “grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theater.”

“Some may theorize Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him,” wrote playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba called Sondheim “the best there ever was.” “I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope,” she added.

“Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those,” actor Hugh Jackman tweeted. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.

Actress Anna Kendrick called Sondheim’s death “a devastating loss.”

Author Neil Gaiman revealed that Sondheim wrote him “a wonderful permission letter to use ‘Old Friends’ in American Gods.”

See more remembrances of the late Broadway legend below:

Mama said, “Darling, don't make such a drama.

A little less thinking, a little more feeling”

I'm just quoting Mama.

The child is so sweet

And the girls are so rapturous

