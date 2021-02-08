 Stephen King Helping Kid Writers Publish Book Inspired By Pandemic - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Country Music Picks for Week of February 8th
Home Culture Culture News

Stephen King Helping Kid Writers Publish Book Inspired By Pandemic

Author’s foundation covering $6,500 to help students at Maine elementary school

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Author King’s foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program. “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole” is a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage. But it was reworked to include students’ experiences during the coronavirus. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Stephen King's foundation is helping a group of young Maine students publish a book. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stephen King is helping a group of young writers publish a book.

According to The Associated Press, the Maine native’s foundation is covering $6,500 for a 290-page manuscript from students in the Author Studies Program at Lewiston, Maine’s Farwell Elementary School. (The students reportedly launched a Kickstarter to raise the money, but the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation offered to help after learning of the project.)

The students took a unique approach to storytelling, starting with Gary Savage’s 2016 book, Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole — about a 14-year-old from western Maine — which they adapted to incorporate their own life experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school’s principal, Amanda Winslow, told the AP she’s proud of the students, thanking both Savage, who advised the writers, and librarian Kathy Martin.

King recently offered advance praise for Hunter Biden’s upcoming book, Beautiful Things, out April 6th. The horror icon described the title, which chronicles Biden’s ongoing struggles with substance abuse, as a “harrowing and compulsively readable memoir” that proves “anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.”

In December, CBS All Access launched its limited series remake of King’s 1978 post-apocalyptic novel, The Stand. The author penned the 10-episode show’s final installment, which airs February 11th.

In other King-related news, the author is preparing to release a new crime novel, Later, on March 2nd. The book’s Amazon synposis reads: “The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine — as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave.”

In This Article: Stephen King

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.