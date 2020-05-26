Stephen Colbert to Host Virtual ‘Bloomsday’ Event Celebrating James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’

Stephen Colbert will host a virtual marathon reading of James Joyce’s masterpiece Ulysses hosted by the New York City venue Symphony Space. The event will take place June 16th, which is known as “Bloomsday,” as Ulysses takes place over the course of one day, June 16th, 1904, and the book’s protagonist is named Leopold Bloom.

Bloomsday on Broadway is an annual Symphony Space tradition and this year marks its 39th edition. But since the event can’t be held in person because of the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s lineup of actors and authors will read Ulysses on the Symphony Space YouTube page, starting at 8 a.m. ET on the 16th.

Colbert will preside over the proceedings, while the lineup will feature Claire Danes, Cynthia Nixon, Brian Cox, Zach Grenier, Donna Lynne Champlin, Hugh Dancy, Kate Mulgrew, Peter Francis James, Mia Dillon, Malachy McCourt, Colum McCann, Juliana Canfield, Denis O’Hare, Fiona Shaw, Dan Stevens and Kristen Vangsness. The event will also feature music from Brenda Castles, Nuala Kennedy, Chris Rainey, Caoimhin Vallely and Caitlin Warbelow.