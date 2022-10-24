At Least 3 People Killed, Including Suspect, After Shooting at St. Louis High School

Another school shooting rattles the country. At least three people, including the suspect, a teen girl, and an adult woman, were killed during a school shooting Monday at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri. Six other people were injured and transported to a local hospital.

Cops received a call at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School around 9:10 am reporting an active shooter situation.

Both victims — the woman and the teen — died of gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital while the teenager was pronounced dead on the scene, St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” Sack said. “It’s going to be tough.”

According to Sack, police “immediately made entry” into the building as kids ran out and located the shooter, who was about 20 years old, after hearing gunshots. “The suspect was struck and was transported,” Sack said. “The suspect has been pronounced deceased.” The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The other victims transported to the hospital “suffered a variety of injuries from trample injuries to gunshot [wounds] and are currently being treated,” said Sack. “We hope for the better.”

The building was searched, and after a bomb dog went through the school, it was determined that there were “no additional threats.” Sack also said that the suspect’s vehicle was located and will be investigated.

According to a math teacher at the school who spoke to St. Louis Today and CNN, the school principal shared the code word that indicates there’s a school shooter over the school intercom system. The teacher also said he heard a man say, “You are all going to fucking die” after hearing multiple gunshots.

A senior at the school told SLT that some students “thought it was a drill at first” but later realized it was an active shooter. “Next thing you know, we just heard gunshots,” said another student.

A third witness told the outlet that they heard the shooter saying they were “sick of this damn school.”