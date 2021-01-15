 Somerville, Massachusetts Moves to Decriminalize Magic Mushrooms, More - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Aly and AJ Drop New Track and They Want You to "Listen!!!"
Home Culture Culture News

Massachusetts City Moves to Decriminalize Natural Psychedelics

Somerville City Council unanimously passed a resolution to de-prioritize enforcing laws against adults using magic mushrooms, iboga, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5:A DC resident has an operation growing psilocybin mushrooms, including these Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms, in Washington, DC, on Monday, February 5, 2020. With the legalization of marijuana, advocates are now pushing for other legalizations, like psilocybin mushrooms. Activists in Colorado, Oregon and California have pushed for approval of psilocybin mushrooms and now folks in the District are starting. Many claim medicinal uses - depression, PTSD and other disorders - as is the case in some European countries.(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Somerville, a city in greater Boston, took a step towards decriminalizing natural psychedelics Thursday, January 14th.

With a unanimous 9-0 vote and the support of the city’s mayor, the city council passed a resolution that makes enforcing laws against the possession or use of “entheogenic natural substances” for adults the lowest priority for the Somerville Police Department. The resolution still needs to be codified into a local ordinance, which Ward Three councilor Ben Ewen-Campen tells Rolling Stone he hopes will be in the next several months

On Twitter, Ward 2 City Councilor JT Scott celebrated the resolution, saying, “Hopefully many more of our colleagues will also sign on tonight to co-sponsor this, and that we can push forward to formalize this policy in ordinance.”

“This is an issue where I just think there is such an enormous gulf between where the science is, where the research is on these substances, honestly where I think public opinion is and where our public policy is,” Ewen-Campen told WBZ News Radio.

The resolution defines “entheogenic natural substances” as “psychedelic plants, fungi and natural materials containing indole amines, tryptamines, phenethylamines, including psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, cacti and iboga.”

Related

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Moynihan Train Hall in New York. Cuomo is calling for the legalization and regulation of marijuana for recreational use by adults, his third attempt in as many years to get the drug fully legalized in the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Gov. Cuomo Announces Proposal to Legalize Marijuana in New York
Legal Weed Is Coming to New Jersey -- But How Will That Work?

Related

From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters
From Soup Nazis to Nuts: 100 Best 'Seinfeld' Characters
'Six Feet Under': The Oral History of HBO's Beloved Landmark Series

While the resolution makes enforcing psychedelic use among adults a low priority, it does not call for the commercial sale of psychedelics. It also does not authorize possession or distribution near schools, nor driving while under the influence. Additionally, any city-wide decriminalization law would ultimately be superseded by state and federal rules regarding psychedelics.

The Somerville resolution is the latest in a growing movement to decriminalize psychedelics around the country. Last November, Oregon voted to decimalize all drugs, while Washington, D.C. voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. Denver became the first U.S. city decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in 2019, while Oakland followed soon after. Santa Cruz, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan both decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms last year as well.

In This Article: legalization, marijuana, Psychedelics

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.