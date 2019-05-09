Soho Grifter Anna Delvey Sentenced to Four to 12 Years in Prison

Anna Delvey, the so-called Soho Grifter was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of scamming hotels, restaurants, banks and more out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, The New York Times reports.

Last month, Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) was found guilty of eight of the 10 charges against her, including theft of services, second-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree attempted larceny. Delvey, however, was not found guilty of the biggest charge against her, attempted grand larceny in the first degree for trying to obtain a $22 million loan under false pretenses.

Delvey was arrested in October 2017 and has been held on Rikers Island ever since. Along with the prison sentence, Delvey was fined $24,000 and ordered to pay approximately $199,000 in restitution. “I apologize for the mistakes I made,” she said at her sentencing.

Over the course of several years, Delvey successfully ingratiated herself into New York high society by pretending to be a German heiress with a massive trust fund. She wore designer clothes, dropped $100 tips at restaurants, doled out expensive gifts and tried to woo investors with plans to open a “dynamic visual arts center for contemporary art” that also doubled as a nightclub and bar.

At the same time, Delvey was skipping out on huge bills at boutique hotels, faking documents to obtain massive lines of credit from banks and even convincing a private jet company to let her fly on credit. Among Delvey’s most notorious acts was allegedly skipping out on a luxury vacation to Morocco and leaving a former friend with the $62,000 bill (this, however, was one of the two counts Delvey was not found guilty of). In all, it’s believed that Delvey stole about $213,000 worth of money and services.