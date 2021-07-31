Watch Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart Hilariously Recap Olympics Equestrian Event

Throughout the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have provided some bonus commentary for the Summer Games on the streaming service Peacock, with the duo interviewing athletes, recapping events and, most notably, doing play-by-play for sports they don’t understand.

In a segment called “Cold Call” uploaded Friday, the comedian and the rapper/budding play-by-play man first gave their insight into synchronized diving and then, hilariously, the equestrian event.

“The horse crip-walking! You see that? That’s sick,” Snoop Dogg joyfully announced as a horse pranced during the event. “This horse is off the chain! I gotta get this motherfucker in a video.”

Following the highlights, the duo wondered aloud how the horses got to Japan — on the luxurious Emirates airline, they were informed, while the athletes all flew Southwest — and Snoop Dogg asked a pertinent question, “Do the horses get medals when they win too?” (Unfortunately, they do not.)

“I demand for a horse to get the respect that they deserve and the same bragging rights as the jockey,” Hart added. “You don’t think a horse want to brag? I want to brag too bitch, look at what I got. Get back to the stall and look at all your naked-neck asses, they got nothing! Look at me over here, shinin’ on y’all.”

(The 2021 Olympics Equestrian event featuring Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve gets underway August 2nd.)

Earlier in the week, Snoop Dogg and Hart analyzed the U.S. men’s basketball team’s stunning tournament-opening loss to France as well as interviewed the viral oily Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua, with minutes spent on the pronunciation of that athlete’s last name: