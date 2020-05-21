‘Smash,’ a TV Series About a Broadway Musical, to Become a Broadway Musical

 'Smash,' a TV Series About a Broadway Show, to Become a Broadway Show - Rolling Stone
Steven Spielberg among producers bringing short-lived musical-within-a-musical from small screen to the stage

'Smash,' the short-lived musical television series about the making of a Broadway show, is being adapted for the actual Broadway stage.

Smash, the short-lived musical television series about the making of a Broadway show, is being adapted for the actual Broadway stage, with Steven Spielberg once again serving as producer on the project.

“I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway,” Spielberg, who is credited with having the original idea for the series, said in a statement. “Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over 10 years ago.”

Although Smash only ran for two seasons and 32 episodes beginning in 2012, the Grammy-nominated series developed a cult following thanks largely to its music by songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who will also pen the score for the musical. The series’ choreographer Joshua Bergasse will also reprise his role for the Broadway show, which will be co-written by Broadway vets Bob Martin and Rick Elice.

Smash featured a musical-within-a-musical, centering around the production of a Broadway show about Marilyn Monroe called Bombshell. Many of the series’ plot elements and characters will return in the actual Broadway musicals, producers promise.

“Many of the songs that Shaiman and Wittman wrote for Smash, including the Emmy-nominated ‘Let Me Be Your Star’ will be used in the stage musical,” producers said. “While the story will generally follow the rollercoaster ride of mounting Bombshell, the stage musical will depart liberally from the series. The characters Julia and Tom (the writers), as well as Ivy and Karen (the stars) will still be central to the storyline, but all other details are being kept under wraps.”

Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron will also serve as lead producers on Smash, which is currently in development; due to Broadway’s continued closure due to the coronavirus, no dates have been scheduled for the musical’s premiere.

News of the Smash Broadway show came after the TV series’ cast reunited to “watch party” a never-seen performance of Bombshell via a benefit livestream Wednesday.

In This Article: Broadway, Smash, Steven Spielberg

