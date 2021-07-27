Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Gymnastics Final

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, with USA Gymnastics citing “a medical issue.”

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” the short statement, shared on Twitter, read. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

According to reports, one of the commentators on the NBC broadcast said Biles’ withdrawal was “not injury related,” and that Biles’ coach had said, “It’s a mental issue that Simone is having.”

Simone Biles back in warmup gear, cheering on her teammates after she told them she pulled out of the team competition final. “It is not injury related” and apparently her coach said “it’s a mental issue that Simone is having,” per NBC commentators just now. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WdBgVBnF5m — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 27, 2021

As The New York Times reports, Biles left the competition floor Tuesday after performing her first event of the night, the vault, where she’s considered the best in the world. For her routine, Biles had planned to do a move that included two-and-a-half twists, but she ended up only doing one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled on the landing.

Afterward, Biles left the floor with a team trainer. She later returned to the floor, greeted and hugged her teammates, and continued to cheer them on.