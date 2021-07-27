 Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Gymnastics Final at Olympics - Rolling Stone
Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Gymnastics Final

USA Gymnastics issued a statement citing “a medical issue” for the withdrawal

Jon Blistein

simone biles withdraw olympic team gymnastics competition

Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics coach Laurent Landi.

Gregory Bull/AP

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, with USA Gymnastics citing “a medical issue.”

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” the short statement, shared on Twitter, read. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

According to reports, one of the commentators on the NBC broadcast said Biles’ withdrawal was “not injury related,” and that Biles’ coach had said, “It’s a mental issue that Simone is having.”

As The New York Times reports, Biles left the competition floor Tuesday after performing her first event of the night, the vault, where she’s considered the best in the world. For her routine, Biles had planned to do a move that included two-and-a-half twists, but she ended up only doing one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled on the landing.

Afterward, Biles left the floor with a team trainer. She later returned to the floor, greeted and hugged her teammates, and continued to cheer them on.

