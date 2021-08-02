Simone Biles to Return to Olympics for Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles will be returning to competition at the Tokyo Olympics for Tuesday’s balance beam final, USA Gymnastics announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old gymnastics star had withdrawn from last week’s team final, citing the need to prioritize her mental health, and subsequently did not compete in the all-around competition or apparatus finals for vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise. Biles later opened up about the pressures of competing at the Olympics on Instagram, writing, “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at all times.”

Biles, who remains one of the most high-profile athletes in the world, entered the competition expecting to win up to five gold medals. But, as she explained after her first and only vault appearance at the team final, she stalled midway through due to “a little bit of the twisties” — a gymnastics term for when a gymnast loses her sense of awareness in the air, which can be dangerous in high-level competitions.