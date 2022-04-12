 Multiple People Shot at New York City Subway Station - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miranda Lambert Saddles Up for 'If I Was a Cowboy' at the 2022 CMT Music Awards
Home Culture Culture News

Multiple People Shot at New York City Subway Station

Police reportedly looking for a suspect wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
brooklyn subway station shootingbrooklyn subway station shooting

Getty Images

Several people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday Morning, April 12, The New York Times reports.

Five people were shot, according to preliminary reports, although the condition of the five victims was not immediately available. Police also said they were seeking a suspect identified only as a man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Rolling Stone said the investigation is still ongoing and a press conference will take place soon.

Police officers were alerted to the incident at around 8:30 a.m. ET, receiving reports of smoke inside the subway station. Per Bloomberg, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said first responders also found several undetonated devices around the station, which is located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. On Twitter, the NYPD confirmed there were “NO active explosive devices at this time” at the scene.

One witness told The New York Post that she “lost count” of the numbers of rounds the shooter fired off and saw the man drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top… I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on.”

This story is developing…

In This Article: New York City

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.