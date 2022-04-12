Multiple People Shot at New York City Subway Station

Several people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday Morning, April 12, The New York Times reports.

Five people were shot, according to preliminary reports, although the condition of the five victims was not immediately available. Police also said they were seeking a suspect identified only as a man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Rolling Stone said the investigation is still ongoing and a press conference will take place soon.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Police officers were alerted to the incident at around 8:30 a.m. ET, receiving reports of smoke inside the subway station. Per Bloomberg, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said first responders also found several undetonated devices around the station, which is located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. On Twitter, the NYPD confirmed there were “NO active explosive devices at this time” at the scene.

One witness told The New York Post that she “lost count” of the numbers of rounds the shooter fired off and saw the man drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top… I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on.”

This story is developing…