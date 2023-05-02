Father Grieves After 7 Bodies Found in Oklahoma: ‘I’m Lost’

A registered sex offender and the bodies of seven people were found on a property near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma, the Associated Press reports. Jesse L. McFadden, the 39-year-old sex offender, was found dead at his home about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, with who are believed to be his wife, her teenage children, and two visiting teens.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said Monday that two missing teens, Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were believed to be among the bodies; Rice cautioned that a medical examiner would still have to provide a final confirmation of their identities.

Brewer’s father told KFOR that he was notified that his daughter, who was supposed to be home on Sunday evening, was found dead. “I’m just lost,” he said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I still think she’s going to walk in right behind me or walk up next to me. It still hasn’t sunken in that she’s gone.”

Janette Mayo said the sheriff’s office informed her late Monday that the victims included her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. Mayo said Tiffany was close friends with Webster and Brewer, who were visiting the family for the weekend. Mayo told AP that the sheriff’s office said her daughter and grandchildren had all been shot to death.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told AP on Tuesday. She said that McFadden had kept her daughter and the chidren “under lock and key.” She added, “He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography, per the report.