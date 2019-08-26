Seth Rogen Taps Ilana Glazer, Anderson .Paak for Hilarity for Charity County Fair

Seth Rogen has enlisted Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, Anderson .Paak, Nick Kroll and more for the first Hilarity for Charity County Fair, taking place September 14th at Skylight Row DTLA in Los Angeles.

Rogen announced the event with a ridiculous video in which he plays a low budget carnival barker who uses the magic of green screen technology to ride a roller coaster, eat himself, barf up beverages and fight demons and skeletons.

The Hilarity for Charity County Fair will feature games, rides and interactive stations reminiscent of classic carnival fare, but with a contemporary twist. Each booth will be run by a different celebrity or comedian, including Adam Devine, Ike Barinholtz, Jeff Ross, Josh Gad, Riki Lindhome, Ben Feldman and Casey Wilson. Along with a performance from Anderson .Paak, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will also be on hand for a special demo on the half pipe.

Tickets for the Hilarity for Charity County Fair are available on the event’s website (attendees must be 21 or older). Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and brain health education.

Rogen and his wife, Lauren, launched Hilarity for Charity in 2012, and for years they hosted an annual variety show to raise money for the cause. Last year’s show was turned into a Netflix special and featured James Corden, Sarah Silverman, Jeff Goldblum and Tiffany Haddish.