Senator Kamala Harris Responds to Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation

In a new interview with theSkimm, as part of their nonpartisan voter campaign Skimm 2020, California Senator and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks up about the dangers of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The video is part of a series theSkimm has released with prominent political figures across party lines, including Hillary Clinton, Senator Marsha Blackburn and Meg Whitman.

“When we think about what the issues are at stake, there are so many that directly impact women and our rights,” she said, “which include the right for a woman to make decisions about her own body. It has all kinds of consequences that are not only about healthcare, but economic consequences. We know that where women are deprived of their right to make decisions about their own body, that is a society that also treats women unequally on a number of other levels.”

In addition to discussing some of her goals for the campaign as well as her hobbies (her answer to what she’s reading right now is “my campaign briefings”), Harris also discussed the obstacles she has faced as a woman of color in U.S. politics and the judicial system.

“I’ve been the first woman and the first person of color in almost every position I’ve had,” she said. “I was raised by my mother, and one piece of advice she would say is, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.”