See Pussy Riot Invade Soccer Field During World Cup Final

Four members of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot invaded the field during the second half of the World Cup final in an effort to “stop illegal arrests” at rallies and “let all political prisoners free” in Russia.

Fifty-one minutes into the championship match between France and Croatia in Moscow, the four protesters disrupted the game wearing old-fashioned Russian police uniforms, the Associated Press reported, causing a minute-long delay in the action. One female protestor managed to high-five France forward Kylian Mbappe, while another was tackled by a Croatian player.

Pussy Riot soon claimed responsibility for the disruption on social media, calling the performance art protest “Policeman enters the Game.”

“Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ‘Policeman enters the Game,'” the collective wrote. “Today is 11 years since the death of the great Russian poet, Dmitriy Prigov. Prigov created an image of a policeman, a carrier of the heavenly nationhood, in the Russian culture. The statement also made mention of imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov’s ongoing hunger strike to protest the government.

Pussy Riot provided a “list of demands” following the protest, which included more political competition in Russia, the release of political prisoners in the country, no more arrests at rallies and for the “earthly policeman” “not to imprison for ‘likes.'”

Read Pussy Riot’s full statement below: