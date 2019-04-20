Seagram Heiress Clare Bronfman Pleads Guilty in NXIVM Sex Slave Case

Clare Bronfman, the 40-year-old billionaire heiress to the Seagram Company fortune, pleaded guilty to creating sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the self-anointed leader of NXIVM, a cult-like group based in upstate New York. In a federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, Bronfman said she harbored someone who was living in U.S. illegally for unpaid “labor and services.” Bronfman also admitted to committing credit card fraud on Raniere’s behalf, according to the Associated Press.

Bronfman is the daughter of billionaire-philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. Her apology to the judge touched on her family’s wealth and privilege that enabled her grievous deeds. “I was afforded a great gift by my grandfather and father,” Bronfman said in court. “With the gift, comes immense privilege and more importantly, tremendous responsibility. It does not come with an ability to break the law … For this I am truly sorry.”

Bronfman agreed to forfeit $6 million from her $200 million fortune, per AP.