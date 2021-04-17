Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway After Bullying Allegations

Producer Scott Rudin announced Saturday that he would step away from his Broadway productions following a story detailing his alleged abusive behavior by former employees.

In an apology published Saturday in The Washington Post, Rudin wrote, “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately,” he said in the statement.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior.”

In a Hollywood Reporter article earlier this month, several of Rudin’s former employees came forward with accusations of intimidation and physical acts of aggression, a byproduct of the EGOT-winning producer’s “volcanic temper.” Rudin’s spokesperson previously denied the allegations prior to Rudin’s apology Saturday.

“My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world,” Rudin continued. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these show.”

Rudin’s announcement and apology comes just days after actress Karen Olivo, who appeared in the Broadway (non-Rudin) production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, announced she would not return to the show due to the Broadway community’s “unacceptable silence” following the allegations against Rudin.

Prior to the pandemic, Rudin had three productions on Broadway: Book of Mormon, Aaron Sorkin’s hit To Kill a Mockingbird adaptation and a new version of West Side Story, with plans for a revival of The Music Man as well. However, the apology didn’t specify whether Rudin will also step back “active participation” from the many films and television programs the producer also has in the works.