 Scott Rudin to 'Step Back' From Broadway After Bullying Allegations - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Triller Fight Club Live Stream: How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Boxing Fight Online
Home Culture Culture News

Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway After Bullying Allegations

“I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior,” producer writes in apology

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Producer Scott Rudin and the cast of Hello, Dolly! accept the award for Best Revival of a Musical onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Scott Rudin

Theo Wargo

Producer Scott Rudin announced Saturday that he would step away from his Broadway productions following a story detailing his alleged abusive behavior by former employees.

In an apology published Saturday in The Washington Post, Rudin wrote, “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately,” he said in the statement.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior.”

Related Stories

'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway: Jeff Daniels Embodies a More Human Atticus Finch
Love Lifts Us Up: 'Moulin Rouge! the Musical' Packs More Pop Than One Show Can Handle

Related Stories

NEW YORK - 1977: Former Beatle John Lennon poses for a photo with his wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon in 1977 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'
Paul McCartney's 40 Greatest Solo Songs

In a Hollywood Reporter article earlier this month, several of Rudin’s former employees came forward with accusations of intimidation and physical acts of aggression, a byproduct of the EGOT-winning producer’s “volcanic temper.” Rudin’s spokesperson previously denied the allegations prior to Rudin’s apology Saturday.

“My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world,” Rudin continued. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these show.”

Rudin’s announcement and apology comes just days after actress Karen Olivo, who appeared in the Broadway (non-Rudin) production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, announced she would not return to the show due to the Broadway community’s “unacceptable silence” following the allegations against Rudin.

Prior to the pandemic, Rudin had three productions on Broadway: Book of Mormon, Aaron Sorkin’s hit To Kill a Mockingbird adaptation and a new version of West Side Story, with plans for a revival of The Music Man as well. However, the apology didn’t specify whether Rudin will also step back “active participation” from the many films and television programs the producer also has in the works.

In This Article: Scott Rudin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.