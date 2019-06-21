Church of Scientology Lawsuit Alleges Abuse and Human Trafficking

A former member of the Church of Scientology filed suit against the organization in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this week, citing alleged abuse, human trafficking, and forced labor within the organization. The suit is seeking general and compensatory damages, as well as recovery of unpaid wages, from the church, its leader David Miscavige, and 25 other unnamed correspondents.

Identified only as Jane Doe, the woman filing suit against the church says that she grew up inside the Church of Scientology and was appointed as a “steward” to Miscavige when she was 15. The lawsuit claims that as a child, Jane Doe was subject to “bullbaiting,” a practice within the church in which members are allegedly instructed not to have a visible reaction to abusive or offensive language, which led to her being berated with verbal abuse and sexually explicit language from adults.

The complaint states that Jane Doe later joined the Sea Organization, a.k.a. Sea Org, operating out of the organization’s Gold Base in San Jacinto, California. She alleges that she was later removed from her post and instructed to go into the “hole,” which has been referred to as a prison camp or an isolation center for those accused of violating major Scientology tenets. The lawsuit alleges that Jane Doe was only sent to the hole because her proximity to Micavige meant that she knew too much about his personal marital problems with his wife Shelly, who has not been seen in public since 2007.

The lawsuit also alleges that Jane Doe spent a year in the hole before she was directed to relocate to Los Angeles to work on publicity for the church, where she escaped in late 2016. She then went to work for actor Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who has since left the church and become one of its most vocal critics on her documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. It was after she appeared on the show, the lawsuit alleges, that the Church of Scientology embarked on a campaign to defame her, at one point operating a website intended to discredit her and smear her reputation.