SNL’s Weekend Update Hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che Compete at WrestleMania 35

As the biggest pro-wrestling event of the year, WWE’s WrestleMania is typically stuffed full of celebrity antics and shenanigans, and this year’s was no exception. Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che appeared on Sunday at the WrestleMania 35 pre-show to compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The final match of the WWE pre-show, the Battle Royal was an elimination-round match in which wrestlers consistently entered the ring and tried to throw each other out, until the last man standing could be declared the winner.

Jost entered New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns jersey, earning instant boos from the thousands of New York Giants fans in the crowd. Very soon after the free-for-all match began, Jost and Che hid under the ring while the pros duked it out above them. (WWE released a video of the two Weekend Update hosts on camera in the crawl space.)

Emerging after most of the competitors had been eliminated, Jost and Che were confronted with Braun Strowman – a ring name that says it all – and in true WWE fashion, the celebs who deliberately trolled the 85,000-person stadium crowd got what was coming to them.

Despite Jost’s last-minute plea for nonviolence and call to his therapist, it was too late. Strowman easily knocked Jost and Che out of the ring and was declared the winner.

Wrestlemania 35 also made history on Sunday night, with Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair helming the traditionally all-male show, marking the first all-female lineup in the event’s history. The event culminated with Lynch pinning down Rousey, earning both the Raw and SmackDown women’s championship belts.