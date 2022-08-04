Sandy Hook Lawyer Says He’s Ready to Give Alex Jones’ Texts to Law Enforcement

Mark Bankston, an attorney for families of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, revealed on Thursday that he has been asked by “various federal agencies and law enforcement” to turn over phone and email records he was unintentionally sent by Alex Jones’ lawyer during the InfoWars host’s defamation trial.

Bankston added that he intends to do so unless the court stops him.

Bankston said in court that he is “under request from various federal agencies and law enforcement” to provide Alex Jones’ phone records. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2022

Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday that sources knowledgeable on operations of the Jan. 6 committee were preparing to subpoena Jones’ phone and email records from the past two years, the existence of which was revealed on Wednesday. In a bombshell exchange during cross examination, Bankston revealed that Jones’ attorneys had unintentionally sent them two years of Jones’ phone and email records — and made no attempt to secure attorney client privilege. In a riveting display of incompetence, Jones’ attorneys did not inform Jones of this error, instead allowing their client to perjure himself on the stand.

Jones has been a person of interest in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into the attack on the Capitol. The conspiracy theorist helped fundraise for Trump’s rally that preceded the riot. The day before the riot, Jones spoke at another rally, telling the crowd that Biden was a “slave of Satan” and that no matter what happened Trump was “still the elected president of this republic” and that “we do not recognize the Communist Chinese agent Joe Biden, or his controllers.”

The InfoWars host is also alleged to have worked closely with alleged Jan. 6 conspirator Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia. Rhodes provided Jones with “security” and was a frequent guest on his broadcast. Bankston noted on Thursday that the trove of communications also included “intimate messages to Roger Stone,” the former Trump adviser who is also connected to extremist groups and whom Trump allegedly told former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to call the day before the attack.

It was not revealed what agencies requested the records, or what specific information they believed Jones may have on his phone. In Nov. 2021 the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Jones for documents related to Jan. 6. In his recorded deposition to the committee Jones invoked the 5th Amendment more than 100 times, at the instruction of his counsel.