 San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Event - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mando Saenz Covers Dio, Evokes Radiohead on His 'Most Nashville Record' Yet
Home Culture Culture News

San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Event

After 2020 convention canceled and July 2021 virtual event, Comic-Con International will return to San Diego in November

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Fans of Comic-Con set up a makeshift memorial on July 22, 2020 in San Diego, California. 2020 Comic-Con International will occur as a virtual event, Comic-Con@Home, due to the coronavirus epidemic. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Fans of Comic-Con set up a makeshift memorial on July 22, 2020 in San Diego, California. 2020 Comic-Con International will occur as a virtual event, Comic-Con@Home, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Getty Images

The annual Comic-Con International announced Saturday that it would hold an in-person “Special Edition” convention in San Diego in November.

Comic-Con International was canceled for the first time in 50 years in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the event penciling in a July 22-25, 2021 convention in its place. However, that July convention will instead become a virtual event, and the in-person convention is now scheduled for November 23rd to the 25th at the San Diego Convention Center.

“It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings,” Comic-Con International said in a statement. “Comic-Con Special Edition will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the global pandemic COVID-19. The Fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community.”

Related Stories

San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Due to the Coronavirus
New York Comic Con to Go All-Virtual This Year

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
Denzel Washington's Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best

Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer added (via CNBC), “While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues. Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022.”

However, the decision to hold an in-person Comic-Con in 2021 has drawn criticism on social media, and not just because of its post-Covid optimism: Many have noted that scheduling the event for the busy Thanksgiving weekend — following a year where the nation was encouraged to not celebrate Thanksgiving with family members, and is now likely eager to — will alienate both potential attendees and celebrity guests.

In This Article: Comic-Con

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.