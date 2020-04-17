 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Due to the Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Culture News

San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

Annual convention won’t take place for first time in 50-year history

Attendees walk past the San Diego Convention Center on Day Three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego, Calif2019 Comic-Con Day 3, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019

San Diego’s Comic-Con has canceled its July convention for the first time in its 50-year history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shut

San Diego’s Comic-Con has canceled its July convention for the first time in its 50-year history, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22nd to the 25th, 2021. 

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” organizers said Friday. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

More than 100,000 comic book and film fans and cosplayers annually attend San Diego’s Comic-Con, which has become the epicenter of where Hollywood debuts trailers and teasers for its biggest blockbusters. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced movie theaters to close, halted film production, and delayed the release of blockbuster films, putting a damper on this year’s Comic-Con even if it were to occur.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer said in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

People who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021, organizers said.

