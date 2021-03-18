Sam Smith, Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa to Appear at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD has announced a new slate of special guests that will be appearing at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, airing Thursday, April 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET on GLAAD’s YouTube channel.

The lineup for the ceremony includes Sam Smith, Laverne Cox, Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa, Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown, Jim Parsons, Wilson Cruz, Matt Bomer, Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Jonathan Bennett, Bob The Drag Queen, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Eureka O’Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, and the cast of Veneno.

Actress and producer Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony, which will be available to stream on Hulu starting April 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET through the end of June.

GLAAD also announced that it has partnered with TikTok on a special recognition for TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year, highlighting TikTok creators that have promoted LGBTQ visibility. TikTok creators nominated for the recognition include Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve’ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou). The winner will be announced the night of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.