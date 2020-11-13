Salute to Service: Panel Discussion on the U.S. Military and Minority Veterans

This November, Rolling Stone is paying tribute to our veterans and troops with “Rolling Stone’s Salute To Service,” presented by Philip Morris International. Kicking off on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, the three-part panel series centers around celebrating United States military veterans in all branches of the armed forces, with deep discussions on the progress that has been made across different sectors to more inclusively support them.

The first panel — hosted by Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith — focused on minority veterans and service members from underrepresented groups and included Donna Brock, a retired Army veteran, who served 35 years and is currently serving as the Treasurer and on the Board of Directors for Army Women’s Foundation; Julz Carey, who retired from the Coast Guard in 1997 and volunteers with several veteran and business organizations, and actress and comedian Lea DeLaria, who many know from her role on Orange Is the New Black, and whose parents met while performing for USO events. Their lively discussion focused on the increasing number of women, minorities, and LGBTQ veterans and their experience and the mirrored experiences of minority talent and their personal journeys. Watch the video above.

To register for Rolling Stone’s Salute to Service series, and see the full schedule of topics, sign up at RollingstoneSalutetoService.com/