‘Normal People’ Author Sally Rooney Announces New Novel ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’

Sally Rooney will publish her new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You on September 7th via Faber.

The plot follows four characters in Ireland: Alice, a novelist; Felix, a warehouse worker; Eileen, Alice’s best friend; and Simon, a man Eileen has known since she was a child. They engage in relationships, friendships, experience personal struggles, and more.

“Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something?” the plot summary reads. “Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?”

Beautiful World, Where Are You marks Rooney’s third novel, following 2017’s Conversations With Friends and 2018’s Normal People. Both were best sellers, while the latter was adapted into a television show last year, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

You can preorder Beautiful World now.