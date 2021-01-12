 Sally Rooney Announces New Novel 'Beautiful World, Where Are You' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Angus Young on Why AC/DC Never Changed Their Sound and the Legacy of 'Back in Black'
Home Culture Culture News

‘Normal People’ Author Sally Rooney Announces New Novel ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’

Author will publish third novel in September

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Sally Rooney attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 22, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Sally Rooney attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 22, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)

Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

Sally Rooney will publish her new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You on September 7th via Faber.

The plot follows four characters in Ireland: Alice, a novelist; Felix, a warehouse worker; Eileen, Alice’s best friend; and Simon, a man Eileen has known since she was a child. They engage in relationships, friendships, experience personal struggles, and more.

“Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something?” the plot summary reads. “Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?”

Beautiful World, Where Are You marks Rooney’s third novel, following 2017’s Conversations With Friends and 2018’s Normal People. Both were best sellers, while the latter was adapted into a television show last year, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

You can preorder Beautiful World now.

In This Article: sally rooney

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.