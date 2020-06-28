 Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Far-Right Rally, Fools Crowd With Racist Song - Rolling Stone
Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Far-Right Rally, Fools Crowd With Racist Song

Actor dons multiple disguises – wealthy PAC head, bluegrass singer, photographer – in fooling “March for Our Rights 3” rally in Olympia, Washington

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills on2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 31 Jul 2019

Sacha Baron Cohen pranked a far-right rally in Washington, with the disguised actor leading the crowd in a singalong with racist lyrics.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sacha Baron Cohen pranked a far-right rally Saturday in Olympia, Washington, with the actor — pretending to be a bluegrass artist — leading the crowd in a singalong to a tune with racist lyrics.

Social media accounts first revealed, and Variety later confirmed, that Baron Cohen was behind the hijinks at the “March for Our Rights 3” rally hosted by the far-right militia group Washington Three Percenters.

According to reports, Baron Cohen first disguised himself as the wealthy head of a political action committee in order to infiltrate the event, then populated the rally with his own entertainment and security team. With his plan in place, Baron Cohen was able to execute his prank — which may or may not been filmed for his Showtime series Who Is America? — by severing organizers’ access to their own event.

In one video from the rally, Baron Cohen took the guise of a bluegrass artist and sang, “Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” with some in the crowd gleefully singing along.

The stunt was reminiscent to a segment from Da Ali G Show, where Baron Cohen — as his character Borat — similarly sang a racist song to expose the bigotry of his audience:

After Baron Cohen pulled his prank Saturday, the actor reportedly returned to the scene of his hoax — in yet another disguise — and helped interview the Three Percenters organizers about what exactly transpired; Baron Cohen is pictured below holding a camera alongside a man who ultimately conducted the interview:

The Washington Three Percenters said in a statement Saturday of Baron Cohen’s prank, “We of the WA3% were appalled at the performance of an entertainer adorned in clown-face, who — much to our group’s mutual repugnance — voiced a series of racist and antisemitic jokes and songs, while on the stand. This display of disgusting antics was neither condoned nor accepted by WA3%, and we disavow any affiliation with this lamentable individual.”

 

