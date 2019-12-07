Ryan Reynolds Recruits ‘Peloton Wife’ for Spoof on Viral Ad

Following the release of a viral, controversial Peloton ad on Thanksgiving, Ryan Reynolds recruited the actress at the center of the commercial for a spoof from his Aviation gin company.

Peloton, a company known for its exercise bikes, released its 30-second Christmas commercial earlier this week featuring a man who gifts his wife an exercise bike. The ad has since gone viral and been criticized for having undertones of sexism, with the wife being widely referred to as the “Peloton wife.”

In response to criticism, a Peloton representative wrote in an email: “Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”

Reynolds poked fun at the ad on Friday when he posted a video for Aviation Gin to his Twitter account, featuring the copy: “Exercise bike not included.”

In the spot, Peloton actress Monica Ruiz is drinking gin at a bar with two friends where she stares into the camera during an awkward silence saying, “This gin is really smooth.”

Ruiz is reassured that she’s “safe here,” and they all cheers to “new beginnings.” At the end of the commercial, one of the friends tells the actress, “You look great.”

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has put his own spin on something that’s gone viral. After an anecdote about Fyre Festival event producer Andy King’s willingness to perform oral sex on a customs officer to provide water for the festival went viral, Reynolds created an Aviation Gin commercial about the idea of dedication to your company featuring King himself.