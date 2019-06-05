Ryan Reynolds Redeems Fyre Festival Meme King

In a now-infamous anecdote told in Netflix’s Fyre documentary, Andy King, an event producer for the disastrous fest, revealed that he was tasked with taking “one big thing for the team” by performing oral sex on a customs officer in order to clear four truckloads of water for the then-impending festival.

“I literally drove home, took a shower, I drank some mouthwash,” King says in the documentary. “I got into my car, to drive across the island to take one for the team. And I got to his office, fully prepared to suck his dick.” Ultimately, the customs agent released the water fellatio-free.

“Honestly, I was going to do that to save the festival,” King added.

Following the documentary, as memes about King’s dedication to Billy McFarland’s racket went viral, there were reports that he might parlay his sudden infamy into his own TV series. Before that, however, King has found redemption of sorts in the form of a cameo in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

In the ad, the Deadpool actor talks about his own “dedication” into ensuring that his signature line of gin is a success, from purchasing the company to engraving each bottle to – in a tongue-in-cheek nod to King – “I took it upon myself to blow every bottle personally.”

“Can you ever really go too far for your company? I don’t think so,” Reynolds says.

A jump cut then reveals King himself is watching the commercial on a bar’s television set. Upon hearing Reynolds’ words, King agrees with the actor’s assessment about going all out for your company. “He gets it,” King says before ordering an Aviation Gin.

