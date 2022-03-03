Russia’s Cats Are Now Banned From International Competition

Russia-bred cats are the latest species to experience the impact of their country’s invasion of Ukraine, as the International Cat Federation has banned Russia’s felines from its competitions.

The French organization — also known as the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), and the self-proclaimed “United Nations of Cat Federations,” the Washington Post reports — announced its two-month (for now) ban against Russia’s show cats, adding that the federation “cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing.”

“No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree,” FIFe ruled. “No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in.”

FIFe added they would “dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation,” as many cat owners have been displaced and forced to flee their homes, crossing over into neighboring countries amid the invasion.

In the initial aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sporting entities like soccer governing body FIFA, the Paralympics, and the International Ice Hockey Federation have both banned athletes from Russia (and, in some cases, Belarus) as well as canceled events scheduled to place in Russia.

Artists like Green Day, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Killers, Louis Tomlinson, and most recently Bjork have also canceled their upcoming concerts in Russia due to President Vladimir Putin’s globally condemned invasion.