 Russia Invasion: Chicago Ukrainians Organize Aid for Family Back Home - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Culture Culture News

‘Time Is Very Crucial’: Chicago’s Ukrainians Organize Aid for Family Back Home

Home to the second-largest Ukrainian population in U.S., Chicagoans unite against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Demonstrators gather for a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Church in Chicago, Illinois, on February 27, 2022. - Dressed in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets worldwide Sunday denouncing Russia's invasion of its neighbor. From Berlin to Baghdad, from Washington to Saint Petersburg, demonstrators chanted "shame" against Russian President Vladimir Putin while others waved banners with slogans like "Putin murderer" or "stop the monster." (Photo by CHENEY ORR / AFP) (Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images)Demonstrators gather for a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Church in Chicago, Illinois, on February 27, 2022. - Dressed in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets worldwide Sunday denouncing Russia's invasion of its neighbor. From Berlin to Baghdad, from Washington to Saint Petersburg, demonstrators chanted "shame" against Russian President Vladimir Putin while others waved banners with slogans like "Putin murderer" or "stop the monster." (Photo by CHENEY ORR / AFP) (Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather for a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Church in Chicago, Illinois, on February 27, 2022.

Cheney Orr/AFP/Getty Images

Elena Lypnytska was so distraught when Russia invaded Ukraine that she immediately threw up. That night, she had trouble sleeping as she scanned the news, checking in with loved ones and contemplating ways to help. By Saturday, she sorted out a way to collect necessities to send to Ukrainians at the forefront of the conflict.

“Right now, we can’t send money to Ukraine, we can’t send regular packages,” she explains to Rolling Stone. But Chicago-based Meest-Karpaty — a package-delivery company that services several countries in Eastern Europe — started a humanitarian effort to collect items for Ukraine, such as clothing and medication that the company will fly to Ukraine. The problem was that the information to donate was a bit hard to navigate and some of it was in Ukrainian.

Related Stories

Ukraine's a False Flag! No, It's the End of the Deep State! Nutters Can't Decide
Louis Tomlinson Cancels Russia and Ukraine Shows Amid 'Needless War'

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

Lypnytska tried to make things simpler. She created a list of items needed for Urkainian aid and shared it on her Fullcirclechicago Instagram so that others can share it. “If you want to help Ukrainians, this is not a third-party person — It’s direct,” she says. “We’ll do what we need to do, and will give it to the people who are doing humanitarian help and they send it to Ukraine. So it’s all happening here. We’re asking them to do it overnight as soon as possible, because time is very crucial right now.”

She began receiving deliveries on Monday at her pilates studio, which she and her friends will sort through and take to Meest-Karpaty to deliver to Ukraine. The 38-year-old came to the U.S. at age 20. Her mother, sister and nephew are still in western Ukraine and she says she’s communicated with them several times a day in the wake of the invasion. She says they are doing “OK,” but have a go-bag ready when necessary. “I think just in general, Ukraine is very strong, spiritually, very proud, very fearless. We know what it means to be under Russian invasion. We know what it means to be a part of USSR. We’ve been through this before. So people are — they’re not scared, but they are ready to fight. They are very calm. It’s it’s amazing.”

She hopes more people will get involved.

“If we can help them with the packages, if we can be loud enough and, you know, reach congressmen, reach people in government, if we can educate people more, if we can tell them more why this is such a big problem, it’s not just a Ukrainian problem. This is the world’s problem. And unfortunately, the world is a little bit sleeping, or not stepping in enough to help us. But I think that’s the best we can do.”

Elena Lypnytska at Sunday's protest in Chicago's Ukrainian Village

Elena Lypnytska at Sunday’s protest in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village

Althea Legaspi

Four days into the conflict and some 5,000 miles away, Kyiv’s sister city Chicago continued showing its solidarity for Ukrainian sovereignty, pleas for peace, and demands for U.S. sanctions on Russia during one of numerous area protests. Thousands, including Lypnytska, have joined the call, from marching in the streets to honking horns and forming car caravans to draw more attention to the conflict.

The invasion spurred immediate action in Chicago hours after the first bomb dropped. People packed an overpass bridge on the Northwest side that afternoon; a suburban Bloomingdale, Illinois, church, an hour west of the city, held a rally that evening; and a couple hundred-strong crowd showed up midday on the front steps of Chicago’s Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic church. At the byzantine-domed structure, community members and politicians including Congressman Mike Quigley addressed the crowd who waved Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag, offered up prayers and songs in Ukrainian and bore signs that read “Chicago Stands With Ukraine” alongside urging to “Stop War.”

By Sunday, the support swelled at another protest in front of the church. Ukrainian national songs were sung; “Slava Ukrayini” (“Glory to Ukraine”) greetings were answered with a boisterous “Heroyam Slava” (“Glory to Heroes”), a Ukrainian call-and-response echoing the firm resolve many in attendance have embraced through generations of fighting for their sovereignty. “USA Support Ukraine,” “Stop Russian Aggression/Oppression” and “Close the Sky” — a plea for allies to assist in blocking Ukraine’s airspace from Russian aircraft — were some of the day’s recurring chants.

Among the politicians voicing their support were Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker, who shared that his family comes from Kyiv. “Liberty, democracy and humanity will beat tyranny and oppression every time, but only if we resist in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Pritzker said. He also quipped: “Screw Vladimir Putin.” Following the protest in Ukrainian Village, hundreds assembled in Millennium Park to march downtown in support of Ukraine.

A large crowd of demonstrators gather for a rally in Chicago's Ukrainian Village in support of Ukraine and to protest Russias continued invasion of Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A large crowd of demonstrators gather for a rally in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village in support of Ukraine and to protest Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Chicago, IL.

Max Herman/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In Chicago, the calls for action are not only an anti-war/anti-Putin rallying cry to defend democracy, but they are deeply personal. Home to the second largest Ukrainian population in the U.S., with more than 100,000 Ukrainian-Americans living in Chicagoland, the community has called the city its home for a century. Some 10,000 live in Ukrainian Village, a neighborhood that’s become a central hub for the Ukrainian diaspora. It’s home to Sts. Volodymyr and Olha as well as other cultural touchstones, such as the Ukrainian National Museum, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, and myriad independently owned restaurants and businesses.

Maria Klimchak, curator at the Ukrainian National Museum, fled Western Ukraine as a refugee to the U.S. in 1993. She was born in 1961, when Russia occupied the country. “We wanted to find a way to raise our kids in a democratic society, and also we wanted to feel free, because living in the Soviet Union in a cage for 30 years, I understood what future my children [could] expect,” she tells Rolling Stone. Her daughter was three, and her son was age eight at the time. While her children were raised in the U.S., they spent summers with their extended family in Ukraine.

As the war unfolds, Klimchak says she feels guilty she is not in Ukraine. “I have half of my soul in Ukraine, half in the United States,” she says. Her sister is a teacher whose school serves almost as “a refugee camp” for Ukrainians fleeing the Eastern area. She and their 84-year-old mother head to a bomb shelter every night. “For my mom, it’s very hard to leave the apartment building. But this is life and they accept, but she’s very positive. She said that she survived through the communist regime. She is a child of war, Second World War, and she’s praying every day that Putin will die,” she says. Her extended family, as well as her husband’s, plan to stay in the region.

Klimchak has been donating to Ukrainian American Veteran’s Organization, and the Ukrainian Red Cross, for whom her niece is a volunteer.

She sees hope in the younger generation of Ukrainians, born after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. “They are free, they also [experienced] a very peaceful nation. They travel a lot. They studied abroad. They brought all experience to Ukraine,” she says. “And of course, it’s like new democratic society, European society and not Russian. They will never be back to under umbrella of Russia. And you see how brave they are. I am very proud of that.”

Aside from appreciating the moral support found amid the community and at protests such as the one on Sunday, Klimchak emphasizes a need to cut Russia’s access to the banking system — one of the sanctions the U.S. and allies have begun implementing — and she adds, “do not buy oil.”

In This Article: Chicago, Russia, Ukraine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.