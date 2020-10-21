 Giuliani Claims He Was a 'Target' in 'Borat' Due to Hunter Biden Story - Rolling Stone
Rudy Giuliani Claims He Was a ‘Target’ in ‘Borat’ Due to Contested Hunter Biden Story

President Trump’s personal lawyer defends himself against allegations of behaving inappropriately in hotel scene with actress in ‘Borat’ sequel

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks at a press conference at the Women's Republican Club, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in New York. The event was billed as an opportunity to unveil a plan to address a plan to alleviate New York City's spike in crime, shootings, and its housing and homelessness crises. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rudy Giuliani defends himself against allegations of behaving inappropriately in hotel scene with actress in 'Borat' sequel.

Kathy Willens/AP

Rudy Giuliani claims that he did nothing “inappropriate” during a scene filmed in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel, where Giuliani appears to start touching himself in a hotel room after being interviewed by a woman. As Daily Beast reports, the former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney disputed the allegations in a radio interview after news and clips from the scene in question circulated earlier on Wednesday.

In the Borat scene that has been shared online, Giuliani is being interviewed by an actress portraying Borat’s daughter Tutar, who is an “undercover” interviewer for a right wing news program. The interview takes place in a hotel suite and in the scene in question, they’re in a bedroom. He pats her back side as she removes his microphone from the interview. Giuliani then lies down on the bed and puts his hands down his pants, and appears to start touching himself.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” Giuliani said in a radio interview on Wednesday. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

In the radio interview, Giuliani claims it was a “hit job” against his work on behalf of his client Trump. “It’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden, who’s one of the biggest crooks in the last 30 years, and since I have the courage to say that, I’m the target,” he says. He adds that he reported the film incident to the police afterward.

He mentions that though he’s considered “a devil in Hollywood,” news about this scene did not circulate until now, despite his belief that many people in Hollywood saw the movie “back in July and August.” He connects the recent contested Hunter Biden story in which Giuliani is connected as to why his Borat scene controversy came out now. “Now all of a sudden there’s all this sensational stuff about me in the movie.” Far from nefarious timing, the “all of a sudden” is most likely due to the lifting today of embargoes against any reviews or divulging of information by media outlets, a common practice in entertainment journalism.

Giuliani also took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling the Borat video “a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he wrote. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is set to premiere on Friday via Amazon Prime Video.

