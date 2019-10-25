 RS Recommends: ‘Thing About Pam’ Podcast Perfect Entry to ‘Dateline’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'Before Easter After': Unseen Photos of Patti Smith Document Her Rise to Fame Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

RS Recommends: ‘Dateline’ Podcast is Perfect Intro to a Classic True Crime Franchise

With ‘The Thing About Pam,’ the true-crime innovator is moving off the TV and into your earbuds

By

Reporter

Andrea Marks's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dateline NBC

Pam Hupp is at the center of the mystery in Keith Morrison's new true-crime podcast.

Dateline NBC

For nearly three decades, Dateline has dominated true crime TV, drawing channel surfers and devoted fans alike into tantalizing whodunnit investigations. Now the franchise is staking its claim as a major contributor to the crime podcast craze, as well. Earlier this year, NBC launched its Dateline podcast, an ongoing rollout of audio adaptations of TV episodes from its 27-season run. New episodes have appeared every few days since May, with over 100 posted already.

The company has also begun formatting investigations into their own original podcasts. The first, 13 Alibis, debuted in May, about a wrongful murder conviction. Their next series, however, The Thing About Pam, feels like a perfect point of entry for a new Dateline audio audience. It has Keith Morrison.

The long-beloved (and lovingly parodied) Dateline correspondent narrates with a deep growl of a voice that is somehow as whimsical as it is imposing, like Boris Karloff reading How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He makes the macabre investigation sound like a cozy-mystery audiobook. This may not be the goal, but it’s part of what audiences have come to expect and enjoy from Dateline.

Related

matt taibbi, useful idiots podcast, abby martin
Useful Idiots: Abby Martin on New Doc 'Gaza Fights for Freedom'
Useful Idiots: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter Chris Hedges on the Climate Crisis, Reporting on the Iraq War

Related

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Singer Mark McGrath of the band Sugar Ray performs onstage during Day 2 of the BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach on May 03, 2019 in Redondo Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath: 5 Songs That Make Me Cry
How 'Led Zeppelin II' Was Born

The story covers a five-year Dateline investigation into the 2011 Troy, Missouri, murder of Betsy Faria. Her husband is charged with killing her, while a friend, the titular Pam Hupp, collected a large life insurance settlement from Faria’s death that she refuses to share with the family. It gets stranger from there.

The series refreshingly lacks the overly-conversational style and self-conscious stammering that have become satire-worthy trademarks of podcasts and radio. Other TV production elements don’t translate as smoothly to audio. A string of quick quotes from unnamed sources makes more sense when you can see the talking heads, for instance.

Morrison as guide keeps the listener guessing, in part by making self-referential remarks that could be red herrings, or not. “The funny thing about making Dateline,” he sing-songs in one episode, “Is a lot of times, the murderer is pretty obvious.” But that doesn’t mean it is this time.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.