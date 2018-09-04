Rose McGowan Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Asia Argento

Rose McGowan discussed being “betrayed” by Asia Argento, both of whom have been active leaders in the #MeToo movement. She also described Harvey Weinstein as a “cult leader” of Hollywood during appearances on the Piers Morgan-hosted Good Morning Britain and Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show, Deadline reports.

The actress is in London to receive the Inspiration prize during the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The ceremony takes place on September 5th. McGowan said she believed Argento was “lying” to her about the allegations that Argento had a sexual relationship with Jimmy Bennett, who claims they had sex when he was 17-years old and she was 37, and that the actress paid him $380,000 in hush money. Argento has denied the allegations.

“MeToo is not just for women, I’ve had so many men share their stories of abuse,” McGowan said during GMB. “It’s never happened before in history and people are freaking out and trying to analyze and crunch the data. My response is to let it breathe, let people have their voice.

“If I feel like walking down the street naked, no one has the right to rape me,” she continued. “When I take my girlfriend, who is masculine presenting, to a gay club, oftentimes she gets grabbed. Everybody has the sovereign right to their body.”

While on Jerry Vine, she said that many people who have been sexually harassed “don’t understand that they are not to blame and she described Harvey Weinstein as a “cult leader” of Hollywood.

“I was never really in love with Hollywood, it was my day job,” she added. “I’m an artist in full and always been a writer and now a filmmaker and a producer and singing on an album that I’ve been creating for the past three years, while for the past four years pushing against Hollywood and societal constructs and pushing back at the rules we’re meant to follow. What are they going to do, put me in time out celebrity jail? It’s absurd.”

Last month in an open letter, McGowan publicly severed ties with Argento following Bennett’s accusations.