Watch Teenage Ronan Farrow Sing ‘Not While I’m Around’ From ‘Sweeney Todd’

Monday, Mia Farrow tweeted a video of her son Ronan as a teenager singing “Not While I’m Around” from the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The actress tweeted the clip in honor of Stephen Sondheim, the musical theater icon who turned 90 on Sunday. “Ronan will kill me for this, but here he is as a teenager singing a little ‘Not While I’m Around,’ the song I used to sing to him when he was little.”

In honor of a Steve Sondheim’s birthday this weekend… Ronan will kill me for this but here he is as a teenager singing a little Not While I’m Around” – the song i used to sing to him when he was little. pic.twitter.com/F6HQGLmrV7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 23, 2020

The hilarious clip features a young Ronan belting the emotional Sweeney Todd lines: “Nothing’s gonna harm you/Not while I’m around,” he sings. “Demons are prowling everywhere nowadays/I’ll send them howling, I don’t care, I’ve got ways.”

Ronan, now a 32-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, recently spoke out against his publisher, Hachette Book Group, for acquiring his father Woody Allen’s memoir and concealing the decision from him. Titled Apropos of Nothing, the autobiography was discreetly released by Arcade Publishing on Monday.

Farrow recently released Catch and Kill, a book “about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse,” he said.

After Ronan issued his statement and parted ways from the publisher, Hachette employees staged a walkout in protest of the memoir, slated for an April 7th release. On March 6th, Hachette announced its decision to not publish the autobiography. “The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” the company said in a statement. “We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books.”