 Watch Ronan Farrow Sing 'Not While I'm Around' From 'Sweeney Todd' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Orville Peck Honor Kenny Rogers With 'Islands in the Stream' Cover Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Watch Teenage Ronan Farrow Sing ‘Not While I’m Around’ From ‘Sweeney Todd’

Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing also dropped Monday

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ronan FarrowVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Mia Farrow tweeted a video of a teenage Ronan singing "Not While I'm Around" from 'Sweeney Todd' in honor of Stephen Sondheim's birthday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Monday, Mia Farrow tweeted a video of her son Ronan as a teenager singing “Not While I’m Around” from the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. 

The actress tweeted the clip in honor of Stephen Sondheim, the musical theater icon who turned 90 on Sunday. “Ronan will kill me for this, but here he is as a teenager singing a little ‘Not While I’m Around,’ the song I used to sing to him when he was little.”

 

The hilarious clip features a young Ronan belting the emotional Sweeney Todd lines: “Nothing’s gonna harm you/Not while I’m around,” he sings. “Demons are prowling everywhere nowadays/I’ll send them howling, I don’t care, I’ve got ways.”

Ronan, now a 32-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, recently spoke out against his publisher, Hachette Book Group, for acquiring his father Woody Allen’s memoir and concealing the decision from him. Titled Apropos of Nothing, the autobiography was discreetly released by Arcade Publishing on Monday.

Farrow recently released Catch and Kill, a book “about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse,” he said.

After Ronan issued his statement and parted ways from the publisher, Hachette employees staged a walkout in protest of the memoir, slated for an April 7th release. On March 6th, Hachette announced its decision to not publish the autobiography. “The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” the company said in a statement. “We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.