Ron Jeremy Charged With Seven Additional Sexual Assault Counts

Adult film star Ron Jeremy is facing seven additional sexual assault charges involving six women, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The new charges include three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration. The charges stem from incidents that date back to 1996 with alleged victims ranging in age from 17 to 38.

Among the new charges are allegations that he raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in 1996 and raped a 17-year-old girl at a Woodland Hills home in 2008. A 26-year-old woman alleges he raped her at a party in a nightclub in 2000, and a 38-year-old woman alleges he sexually assaulted her at a West Hollywood bar in 2013. He is also accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2010 and another woman at a strip club sometime between 2002-2003.

An attorney for Jeremy did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The amended complaint follows the 20 additional counts of sexual assault filed against Jeremy for incidents involving 13 women in August. In June, Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jeremy now faces a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, involving 23 victims that span from 1996 to 2020. If Jeremy is convicted as charged, he faces a maximum of 330 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the new charges. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 14th.