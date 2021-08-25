Ron Jeremy Indicted on Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy has been indicted on over 30 sexual assault charges involving 21 victims, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday, August 25th.

The indictments were returned by a grand jury last Thursday, August 19th, but the indictment wasn’t unsealed until Wednesday. Jeremy also appeared in court on August 25th, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is scheduled to return to court on October 12th for a pretrial conference.

The charges against Jeremy involve alleged incidents that span a 23-year period, dating back to 1996. The victims’ ages range from 15 to 51. In full, Jeremy is charged with: 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Stuart Goldfarb, a lawyer for Jeremy, told Rolling Stone, “His position is the same as it was when they issued the criminal complaint. He is innocent of all charges.”

Jeremy was first charged with the sexual assault of four women last June; a few months later he was hit with 20 additional counts of sexual assault; and then in October, an amended complaint added seven more charges (Jeremy has repeatedly maintained his innocence). On top of the criminal charges against him, last November Jeremy was hit with a civil lawsuit filed by Charity Carson, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room.