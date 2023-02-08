Ron Jeremy Declared ‘Not Competent’ to Stand Trial for Rape, Committed to Mental Health Facility

Los Angeles judge found porn star Ron Jeremy incompetent to stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting 21 women in January, stating that he “suffers from an incurable neurocognitive decline.” Now, the 69-year-old born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt has been committed to a state-run mental health hospital in California.

Jeremy was admitted to the hospital Tuesday, Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations for the district attorney’s office, confirmed to Rolling Stone. He can be held there for two years and a progress report hearing has been scheduled for May 8.

Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trial after Judge Robert S. Harrison reviewed multiple reports from psychological assessments he underwent in the lead up to the trail, including two from July 2022 and October 2022. But Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson found that neurological red flags had popped up as far back as 2019. From there, he scheduled a follow-up hearing that would recommend Jeremy be placed in a state hospital for treatment.

Jeremy has been facing 34 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations spanning a 23-year period. The charges date back to 1996 and involve alleged victims ranging in age from 15 to 51. He had pleaded not guilty. Trending Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him

One of the felony rape cases was suspended last year after an “incoherent” Jeremy failed to recognize his defense lawyer Stuart Goldfarb. “He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn’t accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here,” the lawyer said at the time. “I don’t think he should be forced to come down here under these circumstances.”

Goldfarb did not return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.