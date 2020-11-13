Ron Jeremy Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy is facing a new civil lawsuit from Charity Carson, who has accused the adult film star of sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel in May, Variety reports.

In the suit, which was reportedly filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, November 12th, Carson accused Jeremy of holding her against a bathroom wall, grabbing her breasts and trying to force her to touch his penis.

The incident is the same one Carson recently described to Rolling Stone. Carson and Jeremy had been friends for nearly 25 years, and this past May she traveled to Los Angeles to meet him. Carson said that she, Jeremy, and a few others were in a hotel room he’d booked, when Jeremy said he wanted to show her something. He led her into what she thought was another room, but turned out to be a bathroom, at which point, Carson claimed Jeremy slammed the door, pinned her against the wall and tried to grope her.

“He was trying to put my hand on his penis,” Carson claimed. “I’m just like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ I’m screaming at him and fighting.” Eventually, Carson said she was able to squeeze out from his arms and leave the bathroom.

Carson reported the incident to police on June 4th.

A representative for Jeremy did not return requests for comment on the initial story in July, and did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment on the recent lawsuit. Carson also did not immediately return a request for comment.

The civil suit against Jeremy comes as he faces mounting criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. In June, Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women (he pleaded not guilty to those charges), and then in August he was hit with 20 additional counts of sexual assault for incidents involving 13 women. At the end of October, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced seven additional sexual assault charges, involving six women, including three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible Digital penetration.

When Rolling Stone first wrote about sexual assault allegations against Jeremy in 2017, he claimed that all his encounters had been consensual.