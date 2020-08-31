Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 More Counts of Sexual Assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy is facing 20 additional sexual assault charges involving 13 women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The new charges include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object. The amended complaint comes after Jeremy was charged with sexually assaulting four women back in June; he has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jeremy will be arraigned on the new charges today, August 31st. His attorney did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The new charges date as far back as 2004, while the most recent one involves an incident that allegedly took place January 1st, 2020. The ages of the alleged victims range from 15 to 54.

The 2004 incident involves a 15-year-old girl who attended a party in Santa Clarita, California, where Jeremy allegedly assaulted her. For that incident, Jeremy was charged with assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct.

The January 1st incident involves a 21-year-old victim, who has accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting her outside a business in Hollywood. Six of the alleged assaults took place at a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy frequented, while another allegedly occurred in the bar’s parking lot.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy could face a maximum sentence of over 250 years to life in prison.

Rolling Stone first reported on Jeremy’s history of alleged sexual assault back in 2017, speaking to nearly a dozen women who accused the porn star of using his fame to prey on women both in and outside the adult film industry. Following the publication of that first story, over a dozen more women came forward with additional allegations against Jeremy.