Rolling Stone and Bumble Celebrate Rising Women’s Voices

Kicking off the biggest music week of the year in Austin, TX, Rolling Stone teamed up with Bumble for a private party in Austin’s trendy Clarksville neighborhood to celebrate rising women’s voices. Hosted by Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond and Chief Executive Officer of Rolling Stone Gus Wenner at Howards Bar & Club and Rosie’s Wine Bar— two of the city’s recently opened, buzzy venues — guests were free to choose their own adventure between the adjoining spaces.

The night’s guests were an exciting blend of Austin-based artists like Kelsey Wilson of the band Sir Woman, as well as musicians such as NYC-based band, BAILEN, Bartees Strange, Augustine, and model/musician Cailin Russo, who were in town for the festival. In keeping with the night’s theme of uplifting women, the guest list also included an impressive range of women entrepreneurs, content creators, and talent including actress and musician Scout LaRue Willis, singer Remi Wolf, Sazan Hendrix, Kurdish-American podcast host and lifestyle YouTuber; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and poet, Valerie June; TikTok star and pop culture expert, Tefi Pessoa; activist Nelini Stamp; and Nicole Trunfio, model and CEO of Bumpsuit and Erth Jewelery.

New arrivals were welcomed on the cobblestone patio of Rosie’s Wine Bar, a more relaxed, intimate space, where guests could enjoy a charcuterie spread of fine cheeses, cured meats, and fresh bread, complemented by Rosie’s selection of natural wines. From there, guests could venture down a corridor into Howards for a completely different vibe.

Inside, singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin hosted a DJ set under the moniker Melismata Mama and got the party started under a sea of silver balloons as guests drifted between the two spaces. Throughout the night, attendees were treated to an assortment of Howards’ most popular tavern foods, including caviar chips and piping hot Chicago-style hot dogs. Each bar also featured its own selection of signature drinks like Howards’ Draft Espresso Martini and Rosie’s Chartreuse Spritz.

Throughout the night, photographer Myles Hendrik captured the lively sceneGuests also snapped selfies of the hand-painted mirror art that read, "Your Voice Matters." Near the stage, Austin-based musical duo THEBROSFRESH were hard to miss as they grooved along to McFerrin's set in matching white Stetson hats and denim-on-denim outfits.

It wasn’t long before the event reached capacity, and as the night continued, McFerrin kept the energy up with a steady mix that seamlessly transitioned between R&B, hip-hop, and throwback hits. Whether they’d traveled from out of town or not, it’s clear that the party’s Austin location inspired many of the guests’ fashion choices; by the end of the night, the dance floor was a blur of leather, fringe, and cowboy hats. Click HERE to view the full gallery!