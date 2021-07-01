Rolling Stone Reports: Read More Investigative Journalism and Storytelling

For more than half a century, Rolling Stone writers have been unearthing, investigating, and telling some of the most compelling stories in journalism. Deeply reported and thoroughly sourced storytelling is at the very root of the magazine, from the National Magazine Award-winning story behind the tragedy at Altamont to a powerful, fearless profile that upended geopolitics and won a George Polk award in the process.

“Rolling Stone Reports“ is the next chapter in that proud history of bold storytelling. The special section, sponsored by Showtime Documentary Films, includes new Rolling Stone investigative reporting; original photography; classic Rolling Stone articles from writers like Hunter S. Thompson, Kurt Loder, Tom Wolfe, Matt Taibbi, and more. It will also have curated coverage from political and cultural events as they unfold.

This part of a joint initiative between Rolling Stone and Variety, which is expanding its coverage of the booming documentary sector with the launch of a dedicated Docs vertical. From Altamont to Afghanistan, the stories told in the pages of Rolling Stone have shaped culture and changed the course of history over the last 54 years. By giving readers access to those stories and shining a spotlight on the vital, vivid stories being told today, “Rolling Stone Reports” will continue that proud tradition of storytelling for decades to come.