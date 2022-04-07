Modern Journalism: Acts of Journalism Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rolling Stone is teaming up with New York University and Yellowbrick for a five-part course called Modern Journalism.

In this first part of the course, “Acts of Journalism Today,” students will be guided through the history of the profession and outline the current challenges journalists face. It will also provide students with information that can help them decide whether they wish to enter the field themselves.

The profession of journalism changes along with the society it serves, and students will learn about various media outlets where one can work, and explore the many ethical and societal individual journalists face, the economic challenges facing the industry as a whole. They will also learn about how purveyors of disinformation seek to manipulate media organizations and news consumers.

Industry experts, award-winning journalists from Rolling Stone, and New York University faculty walk students through the basic skills needed to produce journalism utilizing the written word and audio, visual, and digital mediums, providing a strong foundation in basic journalistic forms, issues, and responsibilities.

This first part of the course features Adam Pennenberg, Director of Online Programs for Journalism at New York University, Jullia Dahl, novelist and NYU professor, and former reporter.

“We’ve all seen the devastating effects that unchecked misinformation has on our society, and our best defense is a bulwark of dedicated journalists committed to reporting the truth,” said Penenberg. “This course exemplifies NYU’s commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of talented journalists, and to offering multiple pathways into the industry for them.”